INDIA bloc writes to ECI, demands action against Assam CM Himanta over his 'divisive' speeches in Jharkhand

The INDIA bloc on Saturday filed a formal complaint against Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making “inflammatory and divisive” statements during a campaign rally in Jharkhand, reported ANI.

The complaint, addressed to the Election Commission of India and the state's Chief Electoral Officer, was submitted by representatives of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The leaders alleged that Sarma's rhetoric was aimed at inciting communal tensions ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for November 13 and 20.