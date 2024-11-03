INDIA bloc writes to ECI, demands action against Assam CM Himanta over his 'divisive' speeches in Jharkhand

The INDIA bloc on Saturday filed a formal complaint against Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making “inflammatory and divisive” statements during a campaign rally in Jharkhand, reported ANI.
The complaint, addressed to the Election Commission of India and the state's Chief Electoral Officer, was submitted by representatives of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
The leaders alleged that Sarma's rhetoric was aimed at inciting communal tensions ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for November 13 and 20.
In a speech delivered on November 1 in Sarath, Sarma reportedly claimed that Muslims predominantly vote for a single party, while Hindu votes are divided. He further alleged that the Hemant Soren-led state government “invites infiltrators” because of voting loyalties from “a special community.”
The INDIA bloc leaders said that the speech given by Himanta is an example of the divisive politics being promoted by him and his party, the BJP.
They accused him of “stoking the flames of hatred and resentment” by using terms like “infiltrators.” The complaint also referenced an interview in which Sarma targeted Congress minority leaders.
The INDIA bloc warned that if the Election Commission did not take action within 24 hours, they would approach the courts.
“He is deliberately portraying an entire religious minority in one light, branding them as infiltrators, with the intention of exploiting social divisions for political gain. Such rhetoric exacerbates communal tension and threatens to fracture the social fabric of Jharkhand for electoral benefit,” the letter said.
The INDIA bloc also submitted recordings of Sarma allegedly claiming that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand was supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.
“This dangerous tactic not only undermines the democratic process but also violates the fundamental structure of our Constitution and contradicts various judicial pronouncements and judgments passed by the Supreme Court against hate speech,” the INDIA bloc leaders said.
However, Sarma responded by questioning why the INDIA bloc was filing complaints against him for speaking about infiltrators.
“Why complain against me? What am I saying? Why are they hurt when I speak against infiltrators? Where is it written, in which law, that it is wrong to speak against infiltrators?” the Assam Chief Minister asked as reported by ANI
He further stated, “Talking about Hindus does not mean targeting Muslims. I don’t even mention the word ‘Muslim.’ India is a Hindu civilisation, and speaking about protecting them is a positive thing...”
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leader and Hussainabad candidate Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta filed a separate complaint in court accusing Sarma of disturbing communal harmony with his comments at a rally in the constituency, reported India Today.
Sarma reportedly promised that the Hussainabad administrative sub-division of Palamu district would be carved out as a district unto itself if the BJP came to power in the state. He said the district would be named after the Hindu deities Ram or Krishna.