Naxalites attack two cops, escape with AK-47, SLR in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

SUKMA: Two police constables in Chhattisgarh were injured on Sunday morning when Naxalites, disguised as civilians, attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in the insurgency-affected Sukma district, an official reported.

The incident occurred while the police personnel were on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village. Following the assault, the attackers escaped with the service rifles of the constables—an AK-47 and a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), according to the official.

The attack was carried out by a small "action team" of Naxalites, typically comprising four to five cadres. The two injured constables have been identified as Kattam Deva and Sodhi Kanna, the official said.

“Other security personnel deployed in the area immediately launched a search operation for the attackers,” the official added.

The injured constables, both stationed at Jagargunda police station, were initially taken to a local hospital. They were later airlifted to Raipur, where they have been admitted to a private hospital in the state capital. A doctor treating them confirmed that both officers are out of danger.

The Naxalites, dressed in civilian attire, have previously targeted security forces at weekly markets in the Bastar division, which includes seven districts, among them Sukma.