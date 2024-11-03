NFDC-NFAI to launch major project for preservation of India’s cinematic heritage

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to preserve India’s cinematic legacy, the National Film Development Corporation of India–National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) will soon commence a ground-breaking project.

This initiative aims to conserve various film artefacts, including scripts, disc records, movie posters, lobby cards (a set of images used to promote a movie displayed in cinema halls), costumes, newspaper clippings, film magazines, and equipment.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B), Ashwini Vaishnaw, chaired a meeting in Mumbai around a month ago to discuss the modalities and identification of objects to be preserved.

Noted screenwriter and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi also attended the meeting, where several critical decisions were made to protect India’s film heritage.

Officials privy to the developments indicated that the project is expected to begin after the conclusion of the ongoing National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), launched to restore and preserve classic Indian films, which is set to be completed in 2025.

“The project is in the preliminary stage, and the identification of material for digitisation is yet to be decided. It is likely to be launched after the NFHM is concluded. Digitisation of disc records is one of the initiatives under this project. Other initiatives will soon be finalised, and the engagement of experts will be determined subsequently,” said the officials.