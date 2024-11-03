NFDC-NFAI to launch major project for preservation of India’s cinematic heritage

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to preserve India’s cinematic legacy, the National Film Development Corporation of India–National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) will soon commence a ground-breaking project.
This initiative aims to conserve various film artefacts, including scripts, disc records, movie posters, lobby cards (a set of images used to promote a movie displayed in cinema halls), costumes, newspaper clippings, film magazines, and equipment.
The Minister of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B), Ashwini Vaishnaw, chaired a meeting in Mumbai around a month ago to discuss the modalities and identification of objects to be preserved.
Noted screenwriter and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi also attended the meeting, where several critical decisions were made to protect India’s film heritage.
Officials privy to the developments indicated that the project is expected to begin after the conclusion of the ongoing National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), launched to restore and preserve classic Indian films, which is set to be completed in 2025.
“The project is in the preliminary stage, and the identification of material for digitisation is yet to be decided. It is likely to be launched after the NFHM is concluded. Digitisation of disc records is one of the initiatives under this project. Other initiatives will soon be finalised, and the engagement of experts will be determined subsequently,” said the officials.
During the National Film Awards ceremony in October, Vaishnaw emphasised the need to preserve film heritage. “We really need to preserve our films. Important decisions have been taken to ensure the preservation of every part of our film heritage: the posters, equipment, and even newspaper clippings from those times. That is a valuable treasure, which can’t be recreated. We may create a new heritage, but we must protect what we have already created,” he stated.
NFDC-NFAI, which is part of NFDC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, houses a comprehensive collection of film reels and related materials, including posters, lobby cards, production notes, and cameras at its facilities in Pune. This collection, amassed over six decades, also includes rare magazines such as Variety (1932), Filmfare (1952), Chitra (1935), Screen (1951), and Mother India (1961).
Under the new project, the NFDC-NFAI may also consider restoring materials currently held by private individuals or institutions, such as prosthetics, costumes, and set models.
Once the conservation efforts are completed, these preserved heritage items could be put on public display, offering film enthusiasts, researchers, and students a chance to experience them in their full glory. Officials added that the NFDC-NFAI frequently organises exhibitions to make these treasures accessible for public viewing.
Film Heritage Archived at NFDC-NFAI
Film Reels
Scripts
Movie Posters
Lobby Cards
Stills
Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Production Notes
Glass Slides (from the pre-cinema era)
Collection at NFAI
Photos: 222,545
Film Reels: More than 200,000
Film Posters: 43,683
Song Booklets: 23,560
Scripts: 34,038
Books: 32,837
Pamphlets: 11,553
Slides: 11,553
Pre-Audio Cassettes: 2,446
Materials Not Archived at NFDC-NFAI
Tickets
Clapperboards
Prosthetics
Costumes
Props
Set Designs and Models
Cameras and Film Equipment