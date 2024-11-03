Rajasthan bypolls: Home voting to begin on November 4

JAIPUR: Home voting will commence on Monday in the bypolls for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The process of home voting will be conducted in two phases, from 4 November to 10 November. Voters who have opted for home voting will be informed in advance through the Booth Level Officer (BLO). The polling team will visit their homes between 4 and 8 November.

"If a voter is not found at home at the scheduled time, the polling team will return on 9 or 10 November," said a spokesperson for the Election Commission. During this procedure, representatives of political parties and the candidates contesting the election will also be present with the polling team.

In total, 3,193 voters, including 2,365 elderly citizens and 828 persons with disabilities from the seven assembly constituencies, will cast their votes from home using a postal ballot.

According to the instructions from the Election Commission, senior citizens aged over 85 and voters with a disability level of more than 40 per cent are allowed to vote from home with their consent.

Voting for the bye-elections in the Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumbar, and Chaurasi assembly seats will take place on 13 November, with the counting of votes scheduled for 23 November.