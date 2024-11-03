Two jawans seriously injured in Maoist attack in Chhatisgarh's Sukma

RAIPUR: Two jawans were seriously injured in a Maoist attack at the Haat bazar- the weekly market in Jagargunda of Sukma district on Sunday.

The attack was carried out by the banned outfit CPI (Maoists) with sharp-edge weapons leading to a chaotic situation here, the Bastar police stated.

"In a surprise attack, two security personnel sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital for immediate medical attention. They are currently out of danger. The area has been cordoned off by security forces, and an intensive search operation has been launched in the region," a police officer said.

Sukma remains one of the most Maoist-affected districts in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone and has witnessed a series of encounters against the left-wing extremists this year.

This year, so far, 17 security personnel have been killed and 38 jawans injured in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone, according to official data shared by the Bastar police with the New Indian Express.