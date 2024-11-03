U'Khand's unemployment crisis: 21k apply for just 24 home guard posts, 70 per cent with PG degrees

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's unemployment crisis continues to worsen, with a staggering 21,000 candidates applying for only 24 home guard instructor positions. Alarmingly, around 70% of these applicants hold postgraduate degrees.

Official sources indicate that a recent recruitment drive aimed at hiring home guard instructors, a role requiring only a 12th pass certification, has exposed a startling trend. Among the applicants are M.Tech, M.Sc., B.Sc., and graduates from various other streams.

The competition is fierce: Garhwal alone accounts for 12,000 applicants, while Kumaon has over 8,500, highlighting the growing struggle for scarce employment opportunities. The overwhelming number of highly educated individuals striving for basic positions points to limited job prospects elsewhere in the region.

Rajeev Semwal, a resident of Uttarkashi, shared his experience, stating, “I hold an MSc in Mathematics with first division. After many years preparing for competitive exams without success, I saw my age slipping away. That's why I have applied for the Havildar post in the Home Guard department.”