36 dead, 27 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

DEHRADUN: A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district has claimed the lives of 36 people, leaving 27 others critically injured. The tragedy occurred near Koopi village in the Marchula area of Sult tehsil.
According to a senior official, the private bus, traveling from Likhwal to Ramnagar, was grossly overcrowded with 63 passengers, far exceeding its capacity. The accident has left 25 others injured, with 6 currently admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh, where 5 are in critical condition.
Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) told The New Indian Express, "We received information about the accident at 8:45 am on Monday. Immediately, four SDRF teams were dispatched to the site. Our personnel rescued the deceased and injured by breaking the glass windows and cutting through iron sheets of the ill-fated bus."
Almora District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told this daily, "Upon receiving news of the bus accident, rescue agencies sprang into action, swiftly alerting key teams. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, revenue department, and sub-divisional officer are currently at the scene, working together to provide aid and support to those affected."
District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey revealed, "The 43-seater bus, operated by Garhwal Motor Owners Association, departed Pauri in Garhwal region on Sunday evening, headed for Ramnagar in Kumaon, approximately 250 kilometres away."
Regarding the Monday morning accident, Pandey stated, "The bus was just 35 kilometers from its destination, Ramnagar, when it plummeted 200 meters into a gorge in Almora's Marchula area."
Deputy SP Pauri, Anuj Kumar stated, "Rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site, and the injured have been referred to Ramnagar Hospital for further treatment."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the suspension of Assistant Regional Transport (ARTO) officials in Pauri and Almora districts. The Chief Minister has also directed that the families of the deceased receive ₹4 lakh each, while the injured receive ₹1 lakh each as financial assistance.
"Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said on X.
Additionally, Dhami has instructed the Commissioner of Kumaon Mandal to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required," he said.
Uttarakhand Congress Committee President Karan Mahara expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident, saying, "In this incident, precious lives have been lost, which is an irreparable loss."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident.
"The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
Additionally, President Drouapdi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
"The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.
Modi expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the road accident and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.
He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.
The prime minister said the local administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.
(With inputs from PTI)