Ashish Khanna elected as new Director General of International Solar Alliance

In its 7th Assembly session, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) has elected Ashish Khanna from the Republic of India as its third Director General. Khanna will succeed the current DG, Ajay Mathur, whose term concludes in March 2025.

The ISA, an international organisation with 120 Member and Signatory countries, works collaboratively with governments to enhance energy access and security worldwide while promoting solar power as a key component in the global transition to a carbon-neutral future.

The Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, underlined the critical role ISA plays in mobilising resources and facilitating solar energy projects, particularly in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“I’m proud to state that ISA has successfully completed 21 out of 27 demonstration projects, showcasing our collective ability to make significant strides in solar energy deployment and support sustainable development across the globe. These successful projects are a testament to our shared commitment and dedication,” Joshi said.

The Director General of ISA has a vital role in assisting the Assembly in advancing the organisation's mandate. This involves supporting Member Countries in overcoming shared challenges and coordinating efforts to scale up the deployment of solar energy worldwide.