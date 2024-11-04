Bhopal Diary |Patna Mohli residents’ last Diwali in their village

For residents of Patna Mohli village in Sagar district, this was perhaps the last time they celebrated Diwali and associated festivities in their village. Their village is among those that will soon be part of the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, leading them to look for alternative locations. Joining in their last Deepawali, Annakoot and Govardhan Puja celebrations in their village, was the former minister and their veteran BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava, who turned emotional while recounting his four decades old bonding with the village, which is last village of his Rehli assembly constituency.

No entry into Mahakal without RFID wristbands

Devotees at the treasured early morning Bhasma Arti at the world-famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, will have to wear smart RFID wristbands into the temple. After Deepawali, the temple management has introduced the new system for Bhasma Arti to prevent unauthorized and fraudulent entry of people during the early morning prayers. According to the temple management sources, the new system is being introduced to ensure only those who are issued the authentic entry passes actually attend arti. Also, it is aimed at shielding devotees from touts.

MP Congress chief’s Diwali with tribals in Vijaypur

With the tribal voters holding the key to the party’s poll prospects in the November 13 Vijaypur assembly seat by-election, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari celebrated Diwali with the community in the by-poll bound constituency of Gwalior-Chambal region recently. He also asked the tribal voters to teach the ruling BJP the befitting lesson on November 13. From decades, the Vijaypur seat has been synonymous to it’s six-time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, who is this time the BJP candidate after becoming state’s forest minister. Taking on Rawat is ex-BJP man and tribal politician Mukesh Malhotra, who is now the Congress candidate.

