Four children die of suffocation after getting locked inside car in Gujarat's Amreli

AHMEDABAD: Four children from a migrant family in Madhya Pradesh tragically suffocated to death inside a locked car in Randhia village, Amreli, Gujarat. The children, who were playing nearby, reportedly found the car keys, unlocked the door, and climbed in. Once inside, they were unable to unlock it again, leading to suffocation. The parents had been away at work in another area when the incident occurred.

Police reported that two boys and two girls from the same family lost their lives in the tragic incident. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, while authorities at Amreli Taluka Police Station have registered a case of accidental death and also launched a thorough investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai said, "Sobia Machar, a farm laborer from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, was working with his wife on Bharat Mandani’s farm in Randhia village, Amreli Taluka. While they were at work, their children stayed behind at home. Out of his seven children four of them found the car keys, unlocked the vehicle and got inside to play."

“Unfortunately, the car became locked from the inside, and by the time the parents returned in the evening, they discovered their two daughters, Sunita (7) and Savitri (4), along with two sons, Karthik (2) and Vishnu (5), had succumbed to suffocation. The taluka police have launched a full probe into the incident,” added Desai.

The car owner Bharat told the media that a family with seven children came from Madhya Pradesh to work on his farm. He had parked his car nearby which the children found and got inside by unlocking the doors.

“We only discovered the incident around evening and immediately informed the sarpanch as well as police. The bodies were later transported to Amreli Hospital for post-mortem. I also made arrangements for the family to return to their hometown,” he added.