Government announces Republic Day parade theme, states told to work on floats

NEW DELHI: The theme for the 2025 Republic Day parade is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.’ It would seek to focus on India’s heritage and development. The Centre has instructed all ministries, state governments, and Union Territories to create tableaux that align with the theme.
In its guidelines, the government emphasizes the involvement of local artists and talents in conceptualising the tableaux. “If a tableau incorporates a folk dance, it must feature an authentic dance style, with traditional costumes and musical instruments, ensuring thematic unity between the tableau and the performance,” says a guideline.
As quality and environmental consciousness are paramount; all materials used in constructing the tableaux must be of the highest quality, and eco-friendly. The guidelines explicitly prohibit plastic and plastic-based products.
In an effort to encourage the integration of technology to enhance the visual appeal and diversity of the tableaux, the guidelines urge creators to avoid monotonous designs. Proposals for the tableaux will undergo evaluation by an expert committee from the Ministry of Defence through a series of meetings, ensuring that they meet the established criteria.
Sources indicated that all departments are actively ideating their tableaux to align with this year’s theme. The Railways’ tableau is likely to focus on the Chenab Bridge.
In the 2024, the theme had been ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’ (India – the mother of democracy).