India, Vietnam hold first bilateral military exercise involving armies and air forces

NEW DELHI: Adding to the growing trajectory of the India-Vietnam defence relationship, the militaries of both countries began their bilateral exercise Vinbax 2024 at an enhanced level for the first time.
The Indian Army in a statement said, "This edition marks a significant increase in scope with Bi Service level participation for the first time by personnel of Army and Air Force from both the countries."
The fifth edition of the Vietnam Indian Bilateral Army Exercise “Vinbax 2024” commenced on Monday at Ambala. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from November 4-23 at Ambala and Chandimandir. This is a sequel to the bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023.
The Indian Army contingent comprising 47 personnel is being represented by a Regiment of the Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services. The Vietnamese contingent comprising similar strength will be represented by troops of the Vietnam People's Army.
The aim of Vinbax 2024 is to enhance joint military capability of both sides in employment and deployment of Engineer Company and Medical Teams to undertake engineering tasks as part of United Nations Contingent in Peace Keeping Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.
Terming the exercise as an enabler, the Army said, "The conduct of Vinbax - 2024 as a field training exercise with enhanced scope from previous editions of bilateral exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army."
Additional activities will also be conducted. A 48-hour validation exercise with humanitarian assistance & disaster relief demonstration and equipment display is also part of the schedule to assess the standards achieved by both contingents while executing technical military operations under similar scenarios in UN missions. The joint exercise will also provide an opportunity to the troops of both contingents to learn about the social and cultural heritage of each other.
India and Vietnam established a Strategic Partnership in 2007 which was raised to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in September 2016.
The interactions and dialogues towards strengthening the relationship included the 14th India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue that took place in New Delhi in August. It was co-chaired by the then Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the range of bilateral defence cooperation issues and noted the transformative progress in the ties after the signing of ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030’ in June 2022 during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Vietnam.
Defence cooperation is one of the strong pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam. Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and in the Indo-Pacific Region.