India, Vietnam hold first bilateral military exercise involving armies and air forces

NEW DELHI: Adding to the growing trajectory of the India-Vietnam defence relationship, the militaries of both countries began their bilateral exercise Vinbax 2024 at an enhanced level for the first time.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "This edition marks a significant increase in scope with Bi Service level participation for the first time by personnel of Army and Air Force from both the countries."

The fifth edition of the Vietnam Indian Bilateral Army Exercise “Vinbax 2024” commenced on Monday at Ambala. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from November 4-23 at Ambala and Chandimandir. This is a sequel to the bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 47 personnel is being represented by a Regiment of the Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services. The Vietnamese contingent comprising similar strength will be represented by troops of the Vietnam People's Army.

The aim of Vinbax 2024 is to enhance joint military capability of both sides in employment and deployment of Engineer Company and Medical Teams to undertake engineering tasks as part of United Nations Contingent in Peace Keeping Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.