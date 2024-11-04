J&K Assembly session begins today as terror attacks surge

SRINAGAR: The first session of the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, post Article 370 abrogation, would be held from Monday. Both the ruling National Conference-led alliance and opposition BJP formulated their strategies for the five-day session and it remains to be seen whether NC would move a resolution on Article 370 in the House as promised by the party before coming to power.

The first business of the newly elected Assembly is to elect the Speaker. The voting for the Speaker will take place at 10.30 am and senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather, who won his first Assembly election in 1977, would be first Speaker of J&K UT Assembly as he has been nominated by the party for the coveted post.