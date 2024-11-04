JMM protests against delayed chopper takeoff during PM Modi's visit

RANCHI: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sent a letter of complaint to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's chopper was grounded for one and a half hours due to a 'no-fly zone' imposed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa.

According to the letter written by JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm. However, his chopper was prevented from taking off for one and a half hours citing security reasons related to the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally ahead of the assembly election. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km, while it is 90 km to Simdega. The Election Commission (EC) had given its approval to Soren’s visit, but the CM’s chopper was grounded for one and a half hours citing the security protocol of the Prime Minister,” Bhattacharya pointed out.