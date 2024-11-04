JMM protests against delayed chopper takeoff during PM Modi's visit

RANCHI: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sent a letter of complaint to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's chopper was grounded for one and a half hours due to a 'no-fly zone' imposed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa.
According to the letter written by JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm. However, his chopper was prevented from taking off for one and a half hours citing security reasons related to the Prime Minister’s visit.
“Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally ahead of the assembly election. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km, while it is 90 km to Simdega. The Election Commission (EC) had given its approval to Soren’s visit, but the CM’s chopper was grounded for one and a half hours citing the security protocol of the Prime Minister,” Bhattacharya pointed out.
He also highlighted the importance of the EC as a constitutional and autonomous institution. “We fully respect the EC and follow its guidelines. The CM comes from a tribal community and reached this position after a great struggle. You also belong to the tribal community and reached the highest office in the country after a long struggle,” the letter stated.
Bhattacharya requested the President to ensure that every party receives a level playing field during the elections, and that public representatives from tribal communities receive equal constitutional protection and respect.
Notably, ahead of the Assembly polls, during the visit of a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to Jharkhand on September 23, the JMM had also written to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding that the flying zone for star campaigners of the ruling alliance not be disrupted under the guise of providing a ‘safe’ flying zone for opposition leaders.
“Ensuring a ‘Level Playing Field’ for all political parties is the basic principle of your job responsibility. Hence, it is your responsibility to ensure that all political parties receive equal opportunity for campaigning,” stated Bhattacharya in his letter. He added, “Therefore, by providing a safe flying zone to our rival political parties, it should also be ensured that there is no hindrance in the flying zone and time of our star campaigners.”