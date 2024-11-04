Kharge challenges PM Modi to speak about real issues in rallies instead of 'lies' against Opposition

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP's "anti-people" policies are "corroding" India's economy and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about real issues facing common people in his future election rallies, instead of "spewing lies" against the Opposition.

Kharge said fake narratives cannot be a substitute for real welfare.

"Have a look at the economic turmoil you have created by looting ordinary citizens of their last paisa! Even the festive cheer could not lift the spirits of India's economy - reeling under low consumption, high inflation, widening inequality, dampened investment and wage stagnation," the Congress chief said in a post on X.

Even industry captains are forced to talk about 'missing middle class' syndrome, as the Modi government deals a "body blow" to the poor and middle class by imposing "back-breaking" price rise and wiping out their savings through mindless taxation, he alleged.