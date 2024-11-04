Manipur police arrest Meitei radical group member over alleged assault on two Naga men

GUWAHATI: Manipur police have arrested a member of the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol for his alleged involvement in the recent assault of two Naga tribals.

In a post on X, the police said Khullem Sanjeep alias Bhim (30), son of the late Kh Tomba of Naoremthong DC road, was arrested for his involvement in the assault case. The accused was remanded in police custody.

V Hrangao Blesson Poumai and Dalou Poumai were assaulted while they were returning after purchasing livestock in the Thoubal area of Imphal Valley.

Later, three Naga organisations -- Naga People’s Organization, Senapati District Students’ Association and Senapati District Women’s Association -- had set a 48-hour deadline before the state government demanding justice for the duo.

“…Blesson and Dalou were forcefully detained by the members of Arambai Tenggol, dragged into their unit 18 camp, and subjected to severe physical assault, resulting in multiple injuries,” the Naga organisations alleged in a joint statement.

“Arambai Tenggol claims to be a revivalist organization, aimed at re-establishing the native Sanamahi religion among the Meiteis. However, this incident, among others, raises serious concerns regarding their true intentions and actions, which have increasingly resulted in public harassment and violence,” the statement further stated.

The organisations had warned that in the event of failure, they would “pursue further action to safeguard our community.”

Meanwhile, the police rescued a 64-year-old Kuki woman, Hoinu Vaiphei, from a Meitei village in the Jiribam district. Later, she was safely handed over to her family members.

Given the tense situation in Jiribam and elsewhere in the state due to the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis, the villagers had alerted the Jiribam police about the woman to ensure her safety.