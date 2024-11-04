MiG-29 fighter jet crashes during training exercise in Uttar Pradesh; pilot ejects safely

LUCKNOW: A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into fields during a routine training sortie in Donga village in Kagaraul, near Agra in Uttar Pradesh, following a technical glitch. According to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence sources, the pilot ejected successfully and is safe.

The aircraft had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for a routine exercise when the incident occurred on Saturday. Sources indicated that the pilot manoeuvred the jet to avoid causing damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting.

An IAF statement confirmed that an official inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. "The pilot ensured the safety of the people on the ground before ejecting safely," Defence sources stated.