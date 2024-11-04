Oppn makes cotton Maha plank, seeks import ban

MUMBAI: In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress-led opposition has aggressively raised the cotton growers’ problems. State Congress chief Nana Patole has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Central government to impose an immediate ban on cotton imports and instruct the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to purchase cotton at a guaranteed price.
A ban on import of cotton bales can boost the domestic cotton prices and help the farmers to get fair rates.
Maharashtra ranks second in the country for cotton production, with over 40 lakh farmers engaged in cotton farming. Despite the state producing an ample cotton yield, reports of import of 22 lakh bales of cotton have raised concerns about a potential crash in domestic cotton prices.
The CCI also has 11 lakh million unsold bales in the stock. In his letter to the PM, Patole has said that the current cotton price stands between Rs 6,500 and Rs 6,600 per quintal, which is below the government-administered minimum support price of Rs 7,122.
“With the low market price, farmers have refrained from selling their cotton. Cotton stocks are held by farmers as well as by the CCI. Importing cotton when the country already has such a large stock would result in the collapse of the domestic cotton market, and will significantly impact farmers while benefiting only traders,” Patole said.
Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra comprise the state’s cotton belt. These regions are significant politically, electing more than 150 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. In Lok sabha elections, the BJP faced backlash due to cotton, soyabean and onion issues.
“The cotton harvest has started and farmers are expecting good prices for their produces. It is also fair because over a period of time, the input cost has increased considerably, but the prices have remained static,” said Vijay Jawandia, a farmer leader.
Earlier the cotton was sold at Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per quintal but today, it is selling between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6000 per quintal. “If the government does not intervene, then farmers will be driven to suicide,” said Jawandia.