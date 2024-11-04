Oppn makes cotton Maha plank, seeks import ban

MUMBAI: In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress-led opposition has aggressively raised the cotton growers’ problems. State Congress chief Nana Patole has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Central government to impose an immediate ban on cotton imports and instruct the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to purchase cotton at a guaranteed price.

A ban on import of cotton bales can boost the domestic cotton prices and help the farmers to get fair rates.

Maharashtra ranks second in the country for cotton production, with over 40 lakh farmers engaged in cotton farming. Despite the state producing an ample cotton yield, reports of import of 22 lakh bales of cotton have raised concerns about a potential crash in domestic cotton prices.

The CCI also has 11 lakh million unsold bales in the stock. In his letter to the PM, Patole has said that the current cotton price stands between Rs 6,500 and Rs 6,600 per quintal, which is below the government-administered minimum support price of Rs 7,122.