PM condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada; says 'cowardly attempts to intimidate diplomats' unacceptable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton ,Canada, describing it as a “deliberate” act and also criticised the attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” the prime minister posted on X.

Modi’s statement follows an incident at the Hindu Mahasabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, where Khalistani supporters were captured in a viral video assaulting devotees and trespassing on the temple grounds.

This is the Prime Minister's first official statement addressing the ongoing violence against Indians by pro-Khalistani supporters in Canada.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement had also condemned “acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists” and urged Canada to ensure the protection of all places of worship.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the Indian government remains "deeply concerned" about the and security of its citizens in Canada.