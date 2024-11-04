Polls rescheduled in 14 assembly constituencies to November 20: ECI

The ECI stated: “Representations have been received in the Commission from various recognised National and State political parties (including BJP, INC, BSP, RLD) and some social organisations for change of date of poll in some Assembly Constituencies having bye-elections on 13th November 2024, considering large scale social, cultural and religious engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, give rise to various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters' participation during the poll.”

“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 13.11.2024 (Wednesday) to 20.11.2024 (Wednesday) in the 14 Assembly Constituencies,” it added.

However, the date of counting and completion of the poll will remain unchanged, scheduled for 23 November (Saturday) and 25 November (Monday) respectively.