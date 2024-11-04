Progress in India-China relations: Dr Jaishankar discusses disengagement, QUAD collaboration

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar highlighted the progress made in India-China relations during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Brisbane on Monday.

“In terms of India-China, we have made some progress in what we call disengagement, which is when groups were very close to each other with the possibility that it could lead to something untoward. But that is one part of the issue. The fact is that there are a very large number of Chinese troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) who were not there before 2020, and we, in turn, have counter-deployed,” said Dr. Jaishankar.

He further emphasised that other aspects of the relationship were impacted during this period. “We have to see after the disengagement what direction we go. The expectation after PM Modi met President Xi Jinping was that both the National Security Advisor and I would meet our counterparts in China,” he added.