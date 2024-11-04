RG Kar rape-murder case: Kolkata court frames charges against prime accused

KOLKATA: Eighty-seven days after the body of a woman medic was found at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a Kolkata court on Monday framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

The court announced that day-to-day trial in the case would commence from November 11.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

"I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth," Roy told reporters as he was led out of the Sealdah court.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital.

Later, the CBI took up the investigation into the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

Senior West Bengal Congress Adhir Chowdhury said that Roy's claims should be taken seriously and probed.

"Such claims of an accused should not be ignored and call for an investigation. We have been saying that such a crime is not possible by a single person. It's a collective crime. We do not know whether the CBI and the Kolkata Police are in an understanding. We are sceptical," he said.

The role of the police is also required to be probed, said Chowdhury, a former state Congress president.

In its charge sheet submitted last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the case.