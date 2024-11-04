Smugglers break into AAP headquarters in Ahmedabad; party claims important documents missing

AHMEDABAD: In a suspected theft, smugglers broke into the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters at Ahmedabad in Gujarat allegedly making off with important documents.

The AAP has announced plans to file a police complaint specifying stolen items. The police have already conducted a preliminary investigation.

The Aam Aadmi Party in a statement shared that, “With most employees on leave for Diwali, the staff member who was overseeing the office, locked it in the afternoon to visit a relative. When he returned around 7 p.m., he found the main door lock broken."

The statement continued, “The employee quickly alerted other party members, who then notified police by calling 100.”

“We are currently assessing what may have been taken from the office, but it is unlikely that thieves targeted an opposition party’s office for money. We suspect this break-in was aimed at stealing crucial documents and party data,” it said.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted at the police station last night, and we will file an FIR with full details today. There is a particular concern that sensitive documents may have been taken away from the office of Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi,” the statement also said.

Isudan Gadhvi, State President of the Aam Aadmi Party claimed, “In Gujarat, not only an Aam Aadmi’s home, even the Aam Aadmi Party office is not safe."

"Yesterday, I received a call from our regional office informing me of a break-in. The also informed that the locks were broken and items were stolen while the office team was on Diwali leave. This is a very serious matter,” Gadhvi said.

“There’s no cash or gold in the AAP office, hence it raises questions about the motive. From what I’ve been told, the main entrance, and the inner door was broken along with the conference room and the chamber. An LED TV and potentially crucial documents are suspected to be missing,” he said.

Gadhvi further stated, “Our office holds strategic planning documents --papers outlining our future plans and upcoming strategies. What else would be there in an opposition office? This break-in is extremely concerning.”

“Some key documents appear to be missing, possibly crucial paperwork. This theft is indeed a very serious matter,” he also said.