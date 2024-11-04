Sultanganj railway station in Bihar to be renamed after Ajgaibinath Dham

Patna: Sultanganj railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district is set to be renamed after the revered Hindu shrine Ajgaibinath Dham. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary announced on Monday that a proposal regarding the change of name has been passed by the municipal council of Bhagalpur.

Speaking at an event in Bhagalpur, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the proposal passed by the municipal council will soon be forwarded to the appropriate authority for further action. He added, “The name of Sultanganj railway station will be changed after approval from the authorities concerned.”

The renaming of the railway station aims to enhance the importance of the shrine and promote tourism in the region. Choudhary mentioned, “It will also connect to the cultural roots of the area concerned,” reiterating that the state government is committed to promoting tourism in Bihar.