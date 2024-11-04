Sultanganj railway station in Bihar to be renamed after Ajgaibinath Dham

Patna: Sultanganj railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district is set to be renamed after the revered Hindu shrine Ajgaibinath Dham. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary announced on Monday that a proposal regarding the change of name has been passed by the municipal council of Bhagalpur.
Speaking at an event in Bhagalpur, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the proposal passed by the municipal council will soon be forwarded to the appropriate authority for further action. He added, “The name of Sultanganj railway station will be changed after approval from the authorities concerned.”
The renaming of the railway station aims to enhance the importance of the shrine and promote tourism in the region. Choudhary mentioned, “It will also connect to the cultural roots of the area concerned,” reiterating that the state government is committed to promoting tourism in Bihar.
The Ajgaibinath temple, an ancient site dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located in Sultanganj and is known for its carvings and stone inscriptions. Situated along the banks of the Ganga River, the temple attracts a large number of devotees of Lord Shiva.
Choudhary also claimed that since 2007, various communities, including the chief Mahant of the Juna Akhara Committee, local residents, and the Panda community, have advocated for renaming the Sultanganj railway station after Ajgaibinath Dham.
Earlier, the BJP had proposed changing the name of Bakhtiyarpur railway station, which is named after Akhtiyar al-Din Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khilji, the founder of the Khilji dynasty of Bengal, which ruled Bengal from 1203 to 1227 CE. However, the proposal was discarded after opposition leaders opposed the renaming of the railway station.