Supreme Court relaxes bail condition on Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday relaxed the bail condition allowed to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in a UAPA case registered against him.

A Bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha modified the top court’s September 2022 order which had required him to report to the local police station.

“It shall not be necessary for the petitioner to report to the local police station,” the court allowed.

The top court had on September 17 asked the state government to file its reply on the plea of Kappan, who was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh following the death of a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped.

The apex court granted him bail on September 9, 2022, after two years of jail custody, while observing that every person has the right to free expression.