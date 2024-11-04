Villagers attack, kill Tiger T86 after fatal mauling of resident in Rajasthan

The body of Tiger T86 was recovered from a field in Uliana village of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district and examined by a medical board on Monday. The post-mortem confirmed that the tiger, from the Ranthambore National Park, had died from severe injuries inflicted by stones and sharp weapons.

The incident began on Saturday evening when the victim, Bharatlal Meena, a 51-year-old resident of Uliana village, was grazing goats in his field and was suddenly attacked by Tiger T86.

The tiger remained near Meena’s body for some time until the villagers managed to scare it away and retrieve the remains. Outraged by the death, the villagers blocked a nearby road with the body, demanding a government job and financial compensation for Meena’s family.

Only after assurances from officials did they agree to perform Meena’s last rites.