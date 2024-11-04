We may be forced to disassociate with Waqf JPC: Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker

NEW DELHI: In another face-off between the Opposition and the ruling BJP over the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Opposition MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagging the unilateral decisions by the panel head and warned that they might be forced to disassociate with JPC as they have been stonewalled.

The Lok Sabha has tasked the Jagadambika Pal-led JPC to scrutinise the Waqf Bill after the government introduced it in the Monsoon session of Parliament. The bill has drawn fierce protests from opposition parties and several Muslim organisations. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Waqf Bill will be passed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

In the letter, the MPs said that the constitution of JPC, i.e. a mini Parliament should not be treated as a mere ventilating chamber to get the Bill passed as desired by the Union government ignoring the Parliamentary process by using 'majority’ undemocratically.

“Sir, it is respectfully submitted that the Chairman of the Committee used to make unilateral decisions on fixing the dates of sittings even for consecutive three days, where persons/bodies to be called as witnesses, which is not practically possible for MPs to interact with preparation,” it said.

“Hence, it is our duty to bring to your notice with pain that bulldozing the proceedings of the JPC without assigning reasonable and plausible time pause as against the will of the Members is nothing but an act of atrocious onslaught on the Constitutional religion and the Parliament,” it stated.

The members further urged the Speaker to direct the Chairman of the JPC to have formal consultations with Committee members before taking any decisions.