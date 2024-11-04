Will oppose SC status to Dalit converts: NCSC chief

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is strongly against granting Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalits who have converted to Islam and Christianity, said Kishor Makwana, the commission’s chairman.

Speaking to this newspaper, Makwana said the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 under Article 341 mandates that any person professing a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be considered a member of the Scheduled Caste.

A presidential order of 1950 says only Dalits from the Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist communities can be considered a member of the SC list.