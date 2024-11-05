5 movies for ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Film’

NEW DELHI: Five movies selected for the ‘best debut director of Indian film’ award, being introduced this year, will highlight new perspectives, diverse narratives, and innovative cinematic styles from across India.

The selected films are Boong (Manipur), Gharat Ganpati (Marathi), Mikka Bannada Hakki -- Bird of a Different Feather (Kannada), Razakar--Silent Genocide of Hyderabad (Telugu) and Thanupp-The Cold (Malayalam).

‘Boong’ directed by Lakshmipriya Devi is a story of a schoolboy, who struggles to reunite his family and find his father. ‘Gharat Ganpati’ is a family drama film co-written and directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar.