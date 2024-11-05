5 movies for ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Film’

NEW DELHI: Five movies selected for the ‘best debut director of Indian film’ award, being introduced this year, will highlight new perspectives, diverse narratives, and innovative cinematic styles from across India.
The selected films are Boong (Manipur), Gharat Ganpati (Marathi), Mikka Bannada Hakki -- Bird of a Different Feather (Kannada), Razakar--Silent Genocide of Hyderabad (Telugu) and Thanupp-The Cold (Malayalam).
‘Boong’ directed by Lakshmipriya Devi is a story of a schoolboy, who struggles to reunite his family and find his father. ‘Gharat Ganpati’ is a family drama film co-written and directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar.
‘Bird of a Different Feather’ is the directorial debut of actor Manohara, which made waves at the Shanghai Film Festival, earning nominations in four categories and securing the Best Actor award for 12-year-old debutante Jayashree at the festival’s Asian New Talent Awards. The film is based on Sonia S’ memoir, Mikka Bannada Hakki, with a screenplay by Sonia and Manohara.
‘Razakar’ is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language epic historical action drama film written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana.’ Thanupp’ is directed by Ragesh Narayanan and features Nidheesh Nambiar and Jibiya TC as lead characters.
“With an aim to promote new and young talent in the country, ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film’ award is being introduced. Each of these films brings unique narratives and regional perspectives, highlighting India’s cultural and linguistic diversity,” said officials.
A jury will evaluate these shortlisted films during 55th IFFI in Goa, and the winner of the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award will be announced at the Closing Ceremony on November 28, 2024. The preview committee, comprising eminent professionals from across India’s film and arts communities, selected these five films from 117 eligible entries.
“This year, IFFI focuses on debut Indian films to promote fresh perspectives in the film industry and encourage creativity that pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling. By honouring these debut films, IFFI aims to foster global appreciation for Indian cinema and to provide emerging filmmakers with a platform to reach a wider audience, both nationally and internationally,” said officials.
As one of the 14 film festivals worldwide accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) in the Competitive Feature Films category, IFFI is a vital platform for Indian filmmakers to gain international exposure. Earlier, the ministry of information and broadcasting announced official selection for the Co-Production Market--NFDC-Film Bazaar--; 21 feature films and eight web series from seven countries.