AIIMS Patna Executive Director Dr Gopal removed from position over misuse allegations

PATNA: The axe has finally fallen on Dr Gopal Krushna Pal, Executive Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna, who has been removed from his post following allegations of abusing his official position to obtain an OBC non-creamy layer certificate for his son to facilitate his admission.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an order removing Dr Pal from his position with immediate effect. Dr Saurabh Varshney, the Executive Director of AIIMS Deoghar, has been appointed to look after the affairs of AIIMS Patna as the acting Executive Director on a temporary basis.

The order, issued by Arun Kumar Biswas, an Undersecretary at the Union Health Ministry on Monday, stated: “Dr Varshney will hold additional charge as Executive Director with immediate effect for three months or until the appointment of a regular Executive Director or until further order, whichever is earliest.”

The development follows a recommendation by a three-member inquiry committee, led by Manashvi Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which advised that Dr Pal be relieved of his responsibilities immediately.