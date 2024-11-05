Arunachal artiste booked for killing chicken, drinking blood during stage performance

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered by Arunachal Pradesh police against artiste Kon Waii Son for killing a chicken by slitting its throat and then drinking its blood during a stage performance.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had approached the Itanagar police after being alerted to a video of the incident which took place on October 27.

Son, who identifies himself as a reggae/folk fusion artiste, songwriter, composer and musician on Facebook, was booked under section 325 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming any animal) and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“He has been made to join the investigation,” Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh told this newspaper on Tuesday.

The incident had ruffled the feathers of the audience as well as locals, forcing Son to apologise soon after.

The organisers of the event denied “any involvement or knowledge of this inhumane act.” In a letter written to the SP, they said they had no prior information or consent to the use of live animals, let alone their harm or killing, during the performance.

PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan said, “If you’re an artiste who feels the need to resort to shock tactics like cruelty to animals, then it’s time to consider another job. Real artistes rely on their talent to get noticed.”

PETA India lauded the SP for ordering a probe into the incident and the officer-in-charge of Itanagar police station, Khiksi Yangfo, for registering the FIR and “sending the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

PETA India recommended that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance.

“Research shows that people, who commit acts of cruelty to animals, are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans,” PETA India said.

“Those who engage in cruelty to animals were (three) times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse,” it added referring to a study published in the Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal.