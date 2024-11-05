CBI conducts raids across three states in illegal stone mining case

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 20 locations in three states on Tuesday, recovering over Rs 60 lakh in cash, more than 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, gold ornaments, mobile phones, 61 live 9mm cartridges, and several incriminating documents in a case linked to illegal stone mining in Jharkhand.
The CBI has been carrying out searches since Tuesday morning at around 20 locations spread across three states, including Jharkhand (three places in Ranchi, one place in Gumla, and 13 places in Sahebganj), West Bengal (two places in Kolkata), and Bihar (one place in Patna). The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into organised illegal stone mining in Jharkhand.
According to an official CBI press release, the agency has so far recovered Rs 60 lakh in cash, over 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, gold ornaments, mobile phones, 61 live 9mm cartridges, property sale deeds, documents related to investments and shell companies, agreement papers, and other incriminating evidence.
The CBI had registered a case on 20 November 2023 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the SC/ST Act, and Section 4/54 of the Jharkhand Mines & Minerals Concession Rules 2004, based on directions from the Jharkhand High Court.
The investigation has revealed that large-scale illegal mining activities in the Sahebganj district have allegedly caused substantial losses to the government, primarily through unpaid royalties and violations of mining laws.
Field investigations suggest that key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in these operations, using various methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources and money.
Initial findings have gathered evidence indicating the involvement and nexus of key individuals and firms in carrying out the illegal mining operations and concealing the proceeds from these activities. According to the CBI, Tuesday’s searches are being conducted at the premises of suspects whose roles have emerged during further investigation.