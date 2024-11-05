CBI conducts raids across three states in illegal stone mining case

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 20 locations in three states on Tuesday, recovering over Rs 60 lakh in cash, more than 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, gold ornaments, mobile phones, 61 live 9mm cartridges, and several incriminating documents in a case linked to illegal stone mining in Jharkhand.

The CBI has been carrying out searches since Tuesday morning at around 20 locations spread across three states, including Jharkhand (three places in Ranchi, one place in Gumla, and 13 places in Sahebganj), West Bengal (two places in Kolkata), and Bihar (one place in Patna). The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into organised illegal stone mining in Jharkhand.

According to an official CBI press release, the agency has so far recovered Rs 60 lakh in cash, over 1 kg of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, gold ornaments, mobile phones, 61 live 9mm cartridges, property sale deeds, documents related to investments and shell companies, agreement papers, and other incriminating evidence.