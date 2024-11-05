‘First significant’ results from payload onboard maiden solar mission Aditya-L1

Observation of the CMEs as they originate on the Sun and understanding its plasma characteristics is one of the major science goals for the VELC.

The coronagraph was designed and built by the IIA in collaboration with the ISRO to help researchers understand the solar corona and provide data for space weather studies. ADITYA L1 was inserted in its targeted halo orbit on January 6 this year.

“Presently, there are no coronagraphs in operation other than VELC to routinely observe the near-Sun corona and the eruptions there. We were trying to observe a CME during its onset phase and could successfully do it for the event on July 16. This is a study since these types of observations will allow scientists to study the coronal conditions during the onset of a CME, and hence help to model them,” he added.

“With the Sun approaching the maximum phase of the current solar cycle 25, the CMEs are expected to occur frequently everyday. Hence, continuous monitoring of the Sun with VELC is expected to provide valuable scientific data,” said the principal investigator.