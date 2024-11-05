Gujarat policeman killed in crash while intercepting bootlegging SUV

AHMEDABAD: A 50-year-old policeman was killed early Tuesday while attempting to intercept an SUV suspected of bootlegging in Gujarat's Surendranagar district. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. near Kathada village on the Dasada-Patdi road, according to police officials.

PSI Jahid Khan Munsafkhan Pathan, 50, of the State Monitoring Cell (The State Monitoring Cell is a branch of the Gujarat Police, SMC), received a tip that a liquor-laden vehicle would be passing through. Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, he and his team set up a blockade on the Dasada-Patdi road near Kathada village. When the suspect vehicle passed, Pathan and his team pursued it, but their police car collided heavily with the rear of a trailer, leading to a serious accident.

PSI Jahid Khan Munsafkhan Pathan, was declared dead after being taken first to Dasada for first aid and then to Viramgam Government Hospital. Two other officers, Dineshbhai Rawat and Krishnadevsinh Jadeja, were injured in the incident.