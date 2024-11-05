Guwahati Diary | Government mulls alternative route for flyover

Will hang up boots in ’29, says longest serving MLA

Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury said his current term in the Lok Sabha would be his swansong. Without citing any reason, the 72-year-old declared that he would stay away from electoral politics after his term as an MP ends in 2029. He, however, stated that he would remain committed to his party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the people of Bongaigaon Assembly constituency. Choudhury held the Bongaigaon seat for eight straight terms since 1985. The AGP has fielded his wife Diptimoyee Choudhury in the November 13 by-election to Bongaigaon.