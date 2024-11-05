Guwahati Diary | Government mulls alternative route for flyover

Citizens’ groups are relieved that the state government will reconsider its plans to chop off dozens of century-old trees around a historic tank in Guwahati. The government had earlier decided to cut down the trees to make way for a flyover. Subsequently, 25 trees, some of them over 200-year-old, were marked for felling. The markings made the citizens’ groups to stage a protest. The trees are home to different bird species. In the wake of public anger, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the government was deeply committed to preserving the city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure.
Will hang up boots in ’29, says longest serving MLA
Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury said his current term in the Lok Sabha would be his swansong. Without citing any reason, the 72-year-old declared that he would stay away from electoral politics after his term as an MP ends in 2029. He, however, stated that he would remain committed to his party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the people of Bongaigaon Assembly constituency. Choudhury held the Bongaigaon seat for eight straight terms since 1985. The AGP has fielded his wife Diptimoyee Choudhury in the November 13 by-election to Bongaigaon.
State celebrates ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’
Assam is celebrating its linguistic diversity through a week-long programme called “Bhasha Gaurav Saptah”. Programmes are being organised across the state to honour the Assamese language and its recent status as a classical language approved by the Union cabinet. The celebration started on Sunday and will continue till November 9. PM Narendra Modi said Bhasha Gaurav Saptah is a significant event. “Let it deepen the connect between the people of Assam and the Assamese culture,” he said. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said people from various linguistic groups would celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving them.
Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com