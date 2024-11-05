In Mowgli land, night bagh chaupals for villagers to keep off prowling tigers

BHOPAL: In the Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, famous as the Land of Mowgli from the Jungle Book, special night chaupals are being organised to educate villagers about the increasing tigers-humans conflicts and ways to prevent loss of lives in the attacks.

Called ‘Bagh Chaupals’, these one-hour long chaupals are being held by the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) management in 100-plus villages in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve-national park and adjoining landscape of Seoni and Chhindwara districts.

The chaupals which started on October 16, included screening of short films and documentaries on big screens, besides interactive presentations to educate villagers, particularly women and children, about the importance of tigers in forest, need of wildlife and forest protection, reasons behind tiger attacks on cattle and humans and do’s and don’ts about when confronted by a tiger. What makes the chaupals distinct is the active involvement of local politicians, particularly tribal netas.