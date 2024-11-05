India is moving away from a colonial mindset: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday emphasized that India is moving away from a colonial mindset and rejecting outdated colonial concepts. Speaking at the 70th annual general meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, Dhankhar said "Bharat is quickly jettisoning the colonial mindset, now we do not need English to learn medicine or technology. The question that we all must think is this is public administration marching in the right direction".

He also asserted the need to build an India free of colonial mindset. "One, a resolve of developed India, there can be no difference on this. Removing any trace of the colonial mindset, taking pride in our legacy, out strength of unity and lastly fulfilling the duties of citizen with honesty", he said. The Vice-President further said "Indian public administration should have Indian characteristics distanced from colonial mindset aligning with our aspirations post-Independence" He added that India is now defying the earlier deified colonial ideas and symbols and now King's Way is now Kartavya Path and Race Course Road is Lok Kalyan Marg.

"Netaji now stands in the canopy where once King George's statue was there. The ensign of India Navy was changed to include our tricolour and 1,500 colonial-era statutes are not on the law book anymore", he said, adding that the new criminal laws namely "Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)", "Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita" and (BNSS) and "Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam" (BSA) have unshackled Indian criminal justice system from colonial legacy. Speaking about the essence of the Constitution, he said that the democratic fabric of Bharat is amply reflected in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, its fundamental rights in part three and fundamental duties in the part four, capital- A of the Constitution.

He said "The rapidly evolving digital landscape, the imperatives of climate change and ever-rising aspirations of our citizens demand impactful, transformative, effective governance approaches". He also said that in today's context, digital transformation is not just an option. " It is beyond necessity, it is beyond flight with us.It is absolute necessity", he added. He lauded the India's digital initiatives saying that world has acknowledged these initiatives.

"The world is fast adopting Indian model, seeking our assistance and giving India a soft diplomacy cutting edge. IIPA must continue to play a pivotal role in preparing civil servants and public administrators for this fast changing digital age", he opined.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence and soft skills among public officials, Dhankhar said, "Focus more on the emotional intelligence of its trainees. Developing soft skills, emotional intelligence and cultural competence among public officials is crucial so that officials can understand the struggles of the marginalised and the underprivileged".