Jagdambika Pal ‘bulldozing’ Waqf Bill JPC’s proceedings: Opposition MPs write to Speaker

NEW DELHI: In another face-off between the Opposition and the ruling BJP over the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Opposition MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday flagging the unilateral decisions by the panel head and warned that they might be forced to disassociate with JPC as ‘they have been stonewalled’.

On Monday, JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal announced that a series of meetings will take place with various stakeholders on November 4 and 5 to discuss issues related to the Waqf Bill. The Lok Sabha has tasked the Pal-led JPC to scrutinize the Waqf Bill after the government introduced it in the Monsoon session of Parliament. The bill has drawn fierce protests from opposition parties and several Muslim organizations.