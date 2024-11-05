Jharkhand: BJP expels 30 rebel leaders for going against party lines

RANCHI: Amid damage control measures taken by the party to prevent mass exodus of its leaders in Jharkhand, BJP on Tuesday expelled as many as 30 rebel leaders for going against the party line and filing their nominations against the officially nominated candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Under the direction of State BJP President Babulal Marandi, General Secretary and MP Dr Pradeep Verma has expelled the rebel leaders from the party for six years for contesting against officially nominated candidates, which goes against the party’s policies.
According to a press release issued by the BJP state office, the expelled leaders include:
Chandrama Kumari from Palamu
Kumkum Devi from Hazaribagh
Lakshmi Devi from Palamu
Julie Yadav from Dumka
Balwant Singh from Latehar
Arvind Singh from Kharsawan
Bateshwar Mehta from Hazaribagh
Bhaiyya Banke Bihari from Hazaribagh
Chitranjan Sahu from Bokaro
Colonel Sanjay Singh from Palamu
Harsh Ajmera from Hazaribagh
Hazari Prasad Sahu from Ranchi Rural
Misir Kujur from Gumla
Mistry Soren from Pakur
Mukesh Kumar Shukla from Pakur
Pushp Ranjan from Palamu
Rajkumar Singh from Jamshedpur Metropolitan
Ramavatar Kerketta from Ranchi Rural
Ramdev Hembram from East Singhbhum
Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga
Santosh Paswan from Latehar
Shivcharan Mahto from Pakur
Shivshankar Badaik from Khunti
Shiv Shankar Singh from Jamshedpur
Surendra Modi from Hazaribagh
Upendra Yadav from Garhwa
Umesh Bharti from Chatra
Vikas Singh from Jamshedpur Metropolitan
Vimal Baitha from Jamshedpur Metropolitan
Vinod Singh from Palamu