Nation

Jharkhand: BJP expels 30 rebel leaders for going against party lines

Under the direction of State BJP President Babulal Marandi, General Secretary and MP Dr Pradeep Verma has expelled the rebel leaders from the party for six years.
Representative Image
Representative Image File Image
Mukesh Ranjan
Updated on
1 min read

RANCHI: Amid damage control measures taken by the party to prevent mass exodus of its leaders in Jharkhand, BJP on Tuesday expelled as many as 30 rebel leaders for going against the party line and filing their nominations against the officially nominated candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Under the direction of State BJP President Babulal Marandi, General Secretary and MP Dr Pradeep Verma has expelled the rebel leaders from the party for six years for contesting against officially nominated candidates, which goes against the party’s policies.

According to a press release issued by the BJP state office, the expelled leaders include:

  1. Chandrama Kumari from Palamu

  2. Kumkum Devi from Hazaribagh

  3. Lakshmi Devi from Palamu

  4. Julie Yadav from Dumka

  5. Balwant Singh from Latehar

  6. Arvind Singh from Kharsawan

  7. Bateshwar Mehta from Hazaribagh

  8. Bhaiyya Banke Bihari from Hazaribagh

  9. Chitranjan Sahu from Bokaro

  10. Colonel Sanjay Singh from Palamu

  11. Harsh Ajmera from Hazaribagh

  12. Hazari Prasad Sahu from Ranchi Rural

  13. Misir Kujur from Gumla

  14. Mistry Soren from Pakur

  15. Mukesh Kumar Shukla from Pakur

  16. Pushp Ranjan from Palamu

  17. Rajkumar Singh from Jamshedpur Metropolitan

  18. Ramavatar Kerketta from Ranchi Rural

  19. Ramdev Hembram from East Singhbhum

  20. Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga

  21. Santosh Paswan from Latehar

  22. Shivcharan Mahto from Pakur

  23. Shivshankar Badaik from Khunti

  24. Shiv Shankar Singh from Jamshedpur

  25. Surendra Modi from Hazaribagh

  26. Upendra Yadav from Garhwa

  27. Umesh Bharti from Chatra

  28. Vikas Singh from Jamshedpur Metropolitan

  29. Vimal Baitha from Jamshedpur Metropolitan

  30. Vinod Singh from Palamu

Jharkhand BJP
expelled
rebel leaders

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com