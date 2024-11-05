Jharkhand: BJP expels 30 rebel leaders for going against party lines

RANCHI: Amid damage control measures taken by the party to prevent mass exodus of its leaders in Jharkhand, BJP on Tuesday expelled as many as 30 rebel leaders for going against the party line and filing their nominations against the officially nominated candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Under the direction of State BJP President Babulal Marandi, General Secretary and MP Dr Pradeep Verma has expelled the rebel leaders from the party for six years for contesting against officially nominated candidates, which goes against the party’s policies.