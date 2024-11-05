JMM schemes a game-changer in the state: Kalpana

CM Hemant Soren’s wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren tells Mukesh Ranjan that the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ launched by the JMM-led government is going to change the scenario in Jharkhand and pave way for the ‘mahagathbandhan’ government once again in Jharkhand. Excerpts:

How confident are you of JMM’s victory?

We are working on the JMM government’s flagship schemes such as old pension, Abua Awas Yojana, Sabitri Bai Phule Yojana, Birsa Harit Gram Yojana and Foreign Scholarship Scheme. People have tremendous faith on Hemant Soren ji. Therefore, all ‘gathbandhan’ candidates, leaders and workers are very confident that we, under the leadership of Hemant Soren ji, will again get the blessings of the people.

If JMM wins, will you become chief minister and your husband will focus more on national politics?

Being a soldier of the JMM, I will do my best for the party and the state. The party has already given me a lot of duties and responsibilities. Right now, I am just a candidate from Gandey, alongwith a star campaigner of JMM and INDIA bloc. I am just performing the duties given to me.