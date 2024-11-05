Maha rebel headache in MahaYuti & MVA

MUMBAI: As many as 983 candidates withdrew from the poll fray on the last day of the withdrawal of candidature for the Maharashtra assembly elections. A total of 8,272 candidates are in the contest for the 288-member Assembly elections due November 20. The Election Commission of India has disqualified 1,654 candidate’s applications.

The ruling MahaYuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have tried to placate rebels, succeeding to some extent. However, rebels have not yielded much ground, making it a multi-polar contest in most assembly constituencies.