MHA deactivates six lakh mobile numbers to combat ‘digital arrests’

NEW DELHI: In a major action to tackle cases involving 'digital arrests', the government has so far deactivated around six lakh mobile numbers linked to such crimes, officials announced on Tuesday.

In addition to these mobile numbers, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has blocked 709 different types of mobile applications.

Furthermore, 1,10,000 mobile handsets identified by specific IMEI numbers and connected to cyber fraud have been blacklisted.

Beyond digital devices, cyber security agencies have also frozen approximately 3.25 lakh fake bank accounts implicated in cybercrime, officials confirmed.