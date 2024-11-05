MHA deactivates six lakh mobile numbers to combat ‘digital arrests’

NEW DELHI: In a major action to tackle cases involving 'digital arrests', the government has so far deactivated around six lakh mobile numbers linked to such crimes, officials announced on Tuesday.
In addition to these mobile numbers, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has blocked 709 different types of mobile applications.
Furthermore, 1,10,000 mobile handsets identified by specific IMEI numbers and connected to cyber fraud have been blacklisted.
Beyond digital devices, cyber security agencies have also frozen approximately 3.25 lakh fake bank accounts implicated in cybercrime, officials confirmed.
These measures come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, cautioned the public about digital arrests and cyber fraud. PM Modi highlighted that perpetrators of digital arrests first collect personal information and then create an atmosphere of fear.
"They will scare you so much over the phone that you won’t be able to think. Then, they will show you a sense of urgency. They create such psychological pressure that a person gets scared and becomes a victim of digital arrest," he said.
Officials handling cases of digital arrest and cyber fraud added that the I4C has reached out to all state police agencies, following directions to monitor these cases individually. The Special Secretary for Internal Security (SSIS) has been assigned to oversee and review cases managed by central and state authorities.
In the 115th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi advised citizens to stay vigilant against digital arrests and shared a mantra: "Ruko-Soch-Action Lo" (Stop-Think-Take Action) to prevent falling prey to cyber fraud.