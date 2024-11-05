MP cabinet approves 35 per cent reservation for women in civil services

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh state cabinet ratified a major decision on Tuesday to provide 35 per centreservation for women in civil services recruitment.

“This is a major decision for ensuring women’s empowerment in the state. The women’s reservation in direct recruitment to all departments has been increased from 33 per centto 35 per cent. This will be applicable to the entire recruitment process conducted by the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and the Employee Selection Board (ESB) across all departments in the state,” Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla informed while detailing the decisions of the state cabinet.

According to the state government’s official statement, Tuesday’s cabinet meeting ratified the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provisions for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997, the order of the Chief Minister (then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) dated 13 September 2023, and the subsequent notification dated 3 October 2023, issued by the department in compliance with this. With this decision, women’s reservations will be 35 per cent.