MP cabinet approves 35 per cent reservation for women in civil services

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh state cabinet ratified a major decision on Tuesday to provide 35 per centreservation for women in civil services recruitment.
“This is a major decision for ensuring women’s empowerment in the state. The women’s reservation in direct recruitment to all departments has been increased from 33 per centto 35 per cent. This will be applicable to the entire recruitment process conducted by the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and the Employee Selection Board (ESB) across all departments in the state,” Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla informed while detailing the decisions of the state cabinet.
According to the state government’s official statement, Tuesday’s cabinet meeting ratified the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provisions for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997, the order of the Chief Minister (then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) dated 13 September 2023, and the subsequent notification dated 3 October 2023, issued by the department in compliance with this. With this decision, women’s reservations will be 35 per cent.
The state cabinet also decided to reimburse the possible expenditure on human resources, up to a maximum limit of Rs 1.72 crore, for setting up 254 new fertiliser sales centres in the year 2024-25 (in the Kharif and Rabi seasons).
Further, to address the shortage of medical teachers in new government medical colleges, the cabinet approved an increase in the maximum age limit for appointment to the vacant posts of Assistant Professor, from 40 years to 50 years.
“As the maximum age for senior residency is 45 years and being a Senior Resident (SR) is necessary to apply for the Assistant Professor post, the maximum age limit for Assistant Professor’s appointment in medical colleges of the state has been increased to 50 years,” Shukla explained.
Additionally, the cabinet gave in-principle approval to the project for the computerisation of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies office under the centrally sponsored project "Strengthening of Cooperatives through IT Interventions," implemented by the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. The project will cost Rs 3.68 crore, of which 60 per cent will be borne by the Centre and 40 per centby the State Government.