Punjab Police arrests four members of BKI terror module, solves petrol bomb incident against Shiv Sena leaders

CHANDIGARH: In a joint operation the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police and Ludhiana Police have solved the petrol bomb incidents targeting Shiv Sena leaders with the arrest of four members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module being operated by foreign-based individuals Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Sabi.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here today that those arrested have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Binder, a resident of Boothgarh in Ludhiana; Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi (38), Manish Sahid alias Sanju (30) and Anil Kumar alias Honey (27), trio residents of Rahon in Nawanshahr. The police teams have also recovered two mobile phones and impounded the red coloured TVS Raider motorcycle (PB 32 AC 3770) used to commit the crimes.

"This operation has successfully solved the petrol bomb incidents targeting Shiv Sena leaders, including the October 16, attack on Yogesh Bakshi’s residence and the recent November 2, incident at Harkirat Singh Khurana’s home in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana,” informed DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter).