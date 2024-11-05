Rahul Gandhi chairs Development Committee meeting in Lucknow's Rae Bareli during constituency visit

LUCKNOW: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Rae Bareli during a three-hour-long visit to his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

It marked Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Rae Bareli after being elected from the constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting, he was notably accompanied by several former Congress leaders who have now joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

These prominent figures included Dinesh Pratap Singh, a former Gandhi family loyalist and currently a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, and Aditi Singh, the former Congress MLA for Rae Bareli Sadar, who is now a BJP MLA from the same seat.

Also present was Manoj Pandey, the Unchahar MLA, who had shifted allegiance from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to the BJP during the recent elections.