Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away at 72

PATNA: Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday, following complications arising from cancer. She was 72 years old and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, was admitted to the Oncology department of AIIMS New Delhi on 27 October after her condition worsened in Patna on 25 October.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow. She had been on life support and succumbed to refractory shock as a result of septicaemia.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, confirmed the news of her passing on Instagram. In an emotional post, he wrote: “Your prayers and love will always be with mother. She has been called by Chhathi Maiya to her side.”

As news of Sinha’s demise spread, tributes poured in on social media. Union minister and BJP MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, expressed grief over her passing, stating: “Sharda Sinha ji, a heart-touching singer of our culture, who adorned the Chhath Mahaparva with her melodious voice, is no longer among us. Her contribution is invaluable to our folk culture; her voice will remain alive in every faith and every festival. May God give peace to her soul and give strength to her family in this difficult time. Sharda ji, your memories and songs will remain in our hearts.”