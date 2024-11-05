Ruckus marks 1st day, 1st session of J&K House

In response, the BJP members rose up from their seats and protested against the member terming it violation of the rules. The Speaker tried to bring the situation under control by telling BJP members that he was yet to see the document and will take a call only after reading it.

However, the BJP members continued to engage in heated arguments with PDP and other members and created a ruckus. Some other members, including Sajad Lone of Apni Party and AIP’s Khurshid Ahmed Sheikh, also wanted the government to move resolution on restoration of Article 370.

Amid ruckus, CM Omar Abdullah intervened to make a brief statement. “We knew that preparation for this was being made by a member. This Assembly reflects the aspirations of J&K people. People of J&K have not validated August 5, 2019 decisions. Had they done so, then the results today would have been different.