Ruckus marks 1st day, 1st session of J&K House

SRINAGAR: The first day of the maiden Assembly session of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Monday witnessed a brief commotion on Article 370 after a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member read a resolution on restoration of J&K’s special status, which prompted protests from the BJP members. The Assembly convened in Srinagar and senior National Conference (NC) leader and seven-time MLA Abdur Rahim Rather was elected as Speaker of the House.
PDP MLA Waheed Para while felicitating the newly elected Speaker, moved the resolution saying, “This House opposes revocation of J&K’s special status and constitutional disempowerment of J&K through the Reorganisation Act, 2019 and call for its complete rescinding and restoration of J&K’ special status”.
In response, the BJP members rose up from their seats and protested against the member terming it violation of the rules. The Speaker tried to bring the situation under control by telling BJP members that he was yet to see the document and will take a call only after reading it.
However, the BJP members continued to engage in heated arguments with PDP and other members and created a ruckus. Some other members, including Sajad Lone of Apni Party and AIP’s Khurshid Ahmed Sheikh, also wanted the government to move resolution on restoration of Article 370.
Amid ruckus, CM Omar Abdullah intervened to make a brief statement. “We knew that preparation for this was being made by a member. This Assembly reflects the aspirations of J&K people. People of J&K have not validated August 5, 2019 decisions. Had they done so, then the results today would have been different.
The majority of members in the House is of those who raised their voice against August 5, 2019 decisions. How it will be brought on the record, it cannot be decided by a single member. In this session, government and treasury benches will decide which resolution has to be moved in the House with the Speakers’ consent,” Omar said.
He said the resolution has no importance and “it was just for the cameras. In the coming days after consultation with the Speaker, a proposal would be moved”. Before coming to power, Omar had said that the NC would pass a resolution on Article 370 restoration in the first session of J&K Assembly. Omar’s speech brought normalcy in the House and paved the way for Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s address to the legislators.
In his speech, Sinha said the Assembly elections, first since abrogation of Article 370, is a critical milestone in restoring democratic governance after a period of political uncertainty.
“My government will make all efforts for restoration of full statehood and constitutional guarantees available to the state. It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of J&K in our democratic institutions,” he said. He also stated the government is committed to providing 200 units of free electricity to deserving households for which modalities are being worked out. The NC, in its manifesto, had promised restoration of statehood and 200 units of free electricity to people.