Three workers die in structure collapse on bullet train route in Gujarat

ANAND: Three workers lost their lives following the collapse of a temporary structure at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district on Tuesday evening, officials have confirmed.

The incident occurred at Vasad village, which lies on the under-construction Bullet Train route, according to district Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Jasani.

Initially, police officials reported that a section of an under-construction bridge had collapsed. However, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency responsible for the project, later clarified that a temporary structure made of steel and concrete blocks, which was being used for well foundation work, had fallen.

An NHSRCL official stated that the site is located near the Mahi River, close to Vadodara.

A Vasad police station official confirmed that three workers had died, while another worker is receiving treatment in hospital. "In all, four workers were trapped under concrete blocks, and two of them died on the spot," explained Anand fire officer Dharmesh Gor.

"One of the victims who was rescued alive was declared dead at hospital," he added.

Gor also noted that the fallen blocks were being cleared to ensure no other workers were trapped beneath. Rescuers, using cranes and excavators to remove the debris, received assistance from some local residents who joined the efforts.