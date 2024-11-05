Uddhav Thackeray pledges free education, women empowerment in Kolhapur campaign

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray began his campaign for the Maharashtra state assembly on Tuesday in Kolhapur, presenting five significant promises aimed at countering the Mahayuti government’s Ladli Bahena scheme.

During the Kolhapur rally, Thackeray pledged that his government, once elected, would provide free education not only for girls but for boys as well. “Boys are the pillars of the home, and the same is true for girls, so both will receive education free of charge,” he said.

Thackeray also emphasised the importance of women’s safety and empowerment. “State police stations will be made women-friendly by recruiting a large number of girls into the state police force. We will also appoint women police officers as in-charges of the police stations, ensuring that women who come to report crimes feel comfortable and can lodge complaints against culprits,” he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader addressed the issue of employment and housing, asserting that Mumbai belongs to all Marathi people. “They should come to Mumbai to seek jobs and establish industries. We will prioritise Marathi people when it comes to job and housing allocations. Affordable housing will be made available so that anyone can purchase homes in Mumbai. Additionally, we will ensure fair prices for crops such as cotton, soyabean, onion, and sugarcane. Our government had waived off farmers’ loans in the past, and when we return to power, we will do it again,” he promised.