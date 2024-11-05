UP government revises rules for DGP selection, establishes new oversight committee

As per the state government sources, the decision to frame a new set of rules for the selection of police chief is in consonance with a Supreme Court order, dated September 22, 2006, in which, the apex court had expressed its expectation that state governments would enact a new Police Act capable of keeping the police system free from pressures, safeguarding the rights of citizens and establishing the rule of law. The guidelines also adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court regarding the removal of the DGP. The state government may relieve the DGP of their duties before the completion of the stipulated two-year term only in cases involving criminal charges, corruption, or failure to perform their duties effectively.

Under the former process, officers at the DG rank with clean records were shortlisted by a UPSC panel, which included the Chairman, Union Home Secretary, the current state DGP, Chief Secretary, and a non-state cadre head of a central paramilitary force. Three names would then be submitted to the state government, which would select one as DGP.

A government spokesperson stated that the new rules aim to foster an independent and transparent selection mechanism for the DGP role, free from political or executive interference and tailored to UP's specific policing needs. “The said selection is free from political or executive interference and is also in accordance with the specific conditions and policing requirements of the State of Uttar Pradesh,” said the official.

Reacting to the new rules, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the move on X (formerly Twitter), targeting CM Yogi Adityanath. “I have heard that arrangements are being made to give a permanent post to a senior officer and extend his tenure by two years… The question is whether the person making the arrangement will himself stay for two years.” He questioned if the rules represent an attempt to shift power from Delhi to Lucknow, referring to it as "Delhi vs Lucknow 2.0."